'Final Fantasy XV' Windows Edition News: Will Support Xbox One Cross-Play

Square Enix Explore the world of Lucis with friends in the "Final Fantasy XV" multiplayer expansion, Comrades.

"Final Fantasy XV" is scheduled to arrive for PC in just a couple of weeks, and those interested in purchasing it have the freedom to pick between two storefronts: Steam or the Microsoft Store. Now, normally, there would be no major differences between either platform, but this time around, it looks like the Microsoft Store has got something over Steam — cross-play with Xbox One players.

The official Microsoft Store listing for "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" lists the various features that their version of the role-playing game will have. As of now, that version will support Xbox Live achievements and cloud saves and, surprisingly enough, cross-platform co-op with the Xbox One.

But what exactly is the co-op portion of "Final Fantasy XV?" As with most "Final Fantasy" games, it is first and foremost a single-player experience. Well, in November 2017, Square Enix released a multiplayer expansion for the game titled "Comrades," which is what the cross-play feature is most likely referring to. Although the expansion was average at best, getting a 60 percent rating on Metacritic, so whether or not it is worth it is for the player to decide.

For obvious reasons, the Steam version of the game will not include this feature nor any of the other features directly related to the Xbox One ecosystem. It will, however, have Steam Workshop support for mods, which should be interesting down the line once people learn how to properly and extensively mod the game.

As it stands, PC players can choose to play with their Xbox One friends, assuming any of them bought "Final Fantasy XV" to begin with as the game supposedly only sold about a million copies on the platform, a quarter of how well it did on the PlayStation 4. Or they could get the game on Steam which, down the line, should have some interesting mods to really shake up how the game looks and feels.

"Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition" is scheduled to launch on March 6 on both Steam and Microsoft Store. Each platform has their own pros and cons, so it is up to the user to decide where they would rather play.