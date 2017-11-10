'Firewatch' Art Allegedly Stolen by Salesforce

"Firewatch," a beautiful game set in the Wyoming wilderness, has reportedly inspired the promotional materials of Salesforce, a huge player in the cloud computing business.

Perhaps too much, it turns out, after a Campo Santo co-founder pointed out how the marketing team of Salesforce traced their ad straight out of one of the game's art pieces.

Campo Santo "Firewatch" is set in the Wyoming wilderness during the 1980s, where players take on the role of a lone fire lookout sentry.

In the video posted by Sean Vanaman on Twitter, the Campo Santo co-founder showed how the new ad by Salesforce for their new "Marketing, Commerce, and Retail Lodge" lines up all too neatly with the iconic mountain lodge of "Firewatch."

"You can afford to build literally the 2nd tallest building on the west coast -- maybe keep some bucks aside for graphics designers?" Vanaman asked with just a bit of sarcasm, on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Before this post, Vanaman straight up levied an accusation at Salesforce. He mentioned how they thought it was a nice reference on the part of the cloud computing company to reference their take on the Wyoming national parks, even going so far as to put up a similar style.

"But now you're straight up tracing our [expletive]," the studio co-founder complained.

He also took issue with Salesforce planting their blue and white flag on top of the too-accurate copy of their lookout tower. "Man, that crappy flag on top of our iconic lookout tower really drives us crazy," he said in another post.

"We're a [10-person] company that put years of our life into that image," he added, as quoted by Polygon.

The art and color of "Firewatch" were mostly the result of the work of Olly Moss, an illustrator and graphic designer well known for putting his color-based, minimalistic spin on popular movie posters.

For their part, Salesforce has noted the developing situation, saying "We don't have anything to add to this story at this time," according to a company representative.