Kanye, Kirk Cameron lending support to faith-based crowdfunding nature series 'The Riot and the Dance'

"The Riot and the Dance" is following in the footsteps of “The Chosen" by inviting viewers to invest in bringing to life a nature series that shows creation was intentionally designed by a divine Creator.

Dubbing itself the “first high production” nature series, the show specializes in acknowledging God’s hand in the beauty of nature. While most mainstream nature series ignore or deny God’s involvement in creation, “The Riot and the Dance” is overt in its Christian messaging.

In the show's pilot episode, host Gordon Wilson, a scientist and devout Christian, talks about Jesus and baptism while exploring the beauty of nature.

“Working on ‘The Riot and The Dance’ is more than a dream come true. For a scientist and animal lover, there’s nothing like adventuring in the field. And now, thanks to our fantastic production crew, I can bring millions of families along for the ride, celebrating creation and the Artist behind every fantastic critter,” Wilson, who also hosted the successful documentaries “Earth” and “Water,” said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

He added: “Faith-based nature docs have never had space in the industry. I’m still amazed that such a shake up is really happening, and I’m beyond blessed to be a part of it.”

Like the hit series “The Chosen,” which has generated over $70 million in crowdfunding, “The Riot and the Dance” has also partnered with Angel Studios for distribution. Show creators are giving viewers an opportunity to invest in the series. They are hoping to raise $5 million in 30 days to bring season one to life and send the team around the world.

The series, which celebrates how mankind and nature can live in harmony, was created by N.D. Wilson, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s popular animated show “Hello Ninja.”

“The name 'The Riot and the Dance' came from Dr. Gordon Wilson's biology textbook. When he thinks of all aspects of life on earth, from ecosystems to cellular structures, God designed it like a dance. At the same time, this beautiful dance was ‘subjected to futility’ (Romans 8:20). Most of it doesn't conform to our sense of tidy organization. In the wilderness, trees and plants aren't in rows and migrating animals aren't marching lockstep in straight ranks. This part of the riot is good. There is much beauty in all of it working together. Thus, the name of the series was born,” notes the series description.

“The Riot and the Dance” is already receiving rave reviews from viewers, with pilot episodes receiving a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show has also garnered the support of numerous celebrities, including Kirk Cameron, Kanye West, and "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins.

In a promotional video for the series, Jenkins said: “What I love about this series is both what it isn't and what it is. So what it isn't, is some sort of conspiracy theory or an 'us versus them' thing or a sermon series, but what it is, is twofold."

He added: "Number one, it's a look what God did, like, check out what God did; let's learn about it, let's engage with it, let's teach our kids to love it more and to nurture it more. But then, also, it becomes a celebration, it's like a worship experience. I feel like I love God more and want to worship Him more because of all the amazing things that this documentary series is showing me."

Cameron said: “So what is the 'Riot & the Dance'? That's what life is about. So often it feels like a violent right protest for freedom for survival, and yet it's also a beautifully choreographed dance. All of nature is amazing."

West also permitted show creators to use his song “Selah” for its trailer.