‘Historic day’ or ‘undeniable harm’? 5 reactions to Senate passing same-sex marriage bill

The United States Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that would codify federal legal protections for same-sex marriage, despite religious liberty concerns voiced by many.

Known as the “Respect for Marriage Act,” the legislation was passed in a vote of 61-36, with 12 Republicans joining all Senate Democrats in supporting the measure.

The measure is expected to eventually be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The passage of the act, putting it one step closer to being enacted, garnered support from progressive groups while getting denunciations from socially conservative organizations.

Here are five reactions to the Senate's vote, ranging from groups that saw the result as a historic victory for equality to groups that viewed it as a new threat to religious liberty and the family.

