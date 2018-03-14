'Flashpoint' Movie Cast Spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Interested In Playing Batman

AMC/Gene Page Jeffrey Dean Morgan in "The Walking Dead"

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is willing to put on the cowl as Thomas Wayne in the "Flashpoint" movie.

The actor, who currently bashes heads with his barb wire-covered bat as Negan in "The Walking Dead," first played Bruce's father in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" with his co-star in the zombie drama Lauren Cohan as Martha Wayne.

In an interview with Total Film, Morgan stated that he is interested in reprising his role in the movie about "Flashpoint," which sees The Flash accidentally creating an alternate reality where the older Wayne becomes Batman after his son's death.

"We'll see," Morgan said when asked about the possibility. He did hint that he will not say no if he gets the call, stating, "I mean, look, DC is DC, and they'll figure out what they're going to do next. But I'm highly aware of the character, I will say that. I'm highly aware of the character, and it would probably be a thrill of a lifetime to put on the Batsuit."

The actor revealed that he and Zack Snyder already talked about doing their take on Batman while working on the 2009 film "Watchmen," which came out two years before the "Flashpoint" comics.

Morgan described Flashpoint Batman as the "the darkest" and "coolest" version of the Dark Knight. "And I love his whole storyline and who he is and the tortured soul of it all," the actor went on to say.

"Flashpoint" will reportedly mark Ben Affleck's final appearance as Batman. It is unclear what the future holds for the iconic character as far as films go. The stand-alone film about the Caped Crusader is expected to feature a new actor in the role.

Several actors have been attached as replacements including Jake Gyllenhaal and Jon Hamm. Karl Urban recently expressed interest in taking over for Affleck as well.

As for "Flashpoint," there are no concrete details about the movie yet.