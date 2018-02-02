Floyd Mayweather's Video Sparks Speculations of Rematch Against Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has reached a new record of 50 unbroken string of wins after putting away Conor McGregor after ten rounds in Las Vegas in August of 2017. He may be looking to add another one to the tally, judging from a video that Mayweather himself uploaded.

Fans who watched the fight late last year might also recall that McGregor, fresh from his loss after the tenth round, issued a rematch challenge to the undefeated boxer, according to Sky Sports.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off.

For the next time, McGregor suggested a rematch done under the Mixed Martial Arts rules.

Floyd Mayweather may have taken his time to give an answer, but he eventually did when he posted a video of himself climbing into the octagon and looking ready to fight earlier this Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Although the undefeated boxer added no caption to the video on his social media account, the nine-second clip was taken as a hint that Mayweather is looking to take up McGregor in his rematch offer.

This teaser from Mayweather came at a time when McGregor is entertaining talks for a return to the UFC. If Mayweather does decide to come after McGregor under MMA rules, the multi-titled UFC Champion will have the advantage on his side, as Metro notes.

When asked about it during a charity event in New York, McGregor confirmed that he is currently in talks over a possible return to the UFC. "I'm currently in the negotiation stage. There are multiple opponents on the platform," he said.

"Of course I would love to get that one back," he added, referring to the match that he lost to Mayweather last year. For his part, he has been tweeting back at Mayweather by encouraging him to "keep up the good work my son."