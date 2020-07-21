Fmr. GOP governor John Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention: AP

Former Republican Governor and GOP presidential hopeful John Kasich is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The Republican critic of President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the rival party’s convention on behalf of presumptive nominee Joe Biden, according to the AP, which cited an unnamed source.

“Kasich is among a handful of high-profile Republicans likely to become more active in supporting Biden in the fall,” explained the AP.

Kasich had previously run against Trump in the crowded 2016 Republican presidential primary, finishing fourth and receiving 161 delegates to Trump’s 1,542.

During that primary season, Kasich won one state, Ohio, considered a crucial swing state in the general presidential election. Trump won the state in the 2016 November election.

Kasich is not the first notable Republican to indicate support for Biden. Another 2016 primary opponent of Trump, businesswoman Carly Fiorina, recently endorsed the former vice president.

Last month, in an interview with The Atlantic, Fiorina explained that she believed Biden was “a person of humility and empathy and character.”

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump. And, you know, elections are binary choices,” stated Fiorina, adding that “if faced with a binary choice” between Trump or Biden, she chooses Biden.

Kasich likely speaking at the Democratic Convention comes as a group of anti-Trump Republicans released an ad imploring Christians to not vote for Trump in November.

The ad claims that the president was “using” them for political gain, showcasing controversial rhetoric and actions that Trump has engaged in before and during his presidency.

Examples included Trump retweeting a video that, among other things, showed a man chanting “white power!” and standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church while holding a Bible.

Others, however, continue to support Trump because of his stances on issues like abortion and religious liberty, as well as numerous judicial nominees at various court levels.

Southern Baptist leader Albert Mohler Jr. argued that while Trump is an “embarrassment,” voting for any alternative has become “increasingly unthinkable.”

“I intend to vote for Donald Trump in 2020, but my shift is from reluctantly not voting for him in 2016 to what you might call reluctantly voting for him in 2020, and hoping for his reelection, because the alternative is increasingly unthinkable,” Mohler told the New Yorker in June.