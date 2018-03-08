'For Honor' News: Dedicated Servers Now Available Across All Platforms

Ubisoft As of yesterday, "For Honor" now has dedicated servers across all platforms.

Ubisoft's medieval fighter "For Honor" is slowly bouncing back up in the spotlight as the developers have recently announced that all versions of the game, whether it be PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, are now running on dedicated servers.

As they wrote on the official announcement page, the addition of dedicated servers should be an overall improvement to any and every player. No longer will the game abruptly pause and try to resync whenever one player suddenly disconnects from the game, thus providing a smoother and more fluid experience.

The addition of dedicated servers also means there will no longer be any restrictions or issues between player-to-player connections. Because of dedicated servers, a user's NAT type is no longer a concern when looking for other players to fight against thus opening up the pool of players to include everyone nearby. And if a player has a shoddy connection or is constantly lagging, their impact on other's experience will now be reduced — thanks to the new infrastructure that the developers introduced.

Finally, dedicated servers mean that players are less likely to face any errors when already in a session, so more games should finish to completion from now on. There is also no longer a need for host migration and resyncs.

At the time of this writing, there are eight data centers scattered all over the world and deployed at some of the most dense and populous areas. Two are found in North America, specifically in the United States. There is one in Brazil to cover for South America. There is one in the United Kingdom and another in Germany to cover for Western Europe and Africa. For Asia, the servers are in Japan and Singapore. And finally, Oceania gets their own server in Sydney, Australia.

While many believe that "For Honor" is a dead game, a report from Ubisoft about a month ago claims that they actually hit 7.5 million players and receive an average of a million unique players per month. The game is far from dead if the numbers are to be believed and the addition of dedicated servers will just further support the game's growth.