Home U.S. Former Calif. church youth worker convicted of lewd acts with 15-year-old

A 62-year-old man has been found guilty of committing lewd acts with a 15-year-old when he worked as a youth group coordinator at a California church in 2013.

Vidal Vargas Morales was found guilty of a felony count of engaging in lewd acts while working at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fillmore.

The Christian Post reached out to the church for comment but didn't receive a response by press time.

The court also agreed with the special allegation that Morales “took advantage of a position of trust and confidence to commit the offense,” according to a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s office issued Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Kern of the VCDA’s Office Sexual Assault Unit, who prosecuted the case, stated that he was “grateful to the victim for her courage in reporting the crime and testifying at trial.”

“I am also thankful to the additional victims who testified about their experiences—dating back to 1999—demonstrating the defendant’s continued pattern of criminal conduct,” said Kern, as quoted in the press release.

“While today’s verdict can never fully heal the damage done by the defendant to these victims, I am hopeful that this conviction will help in the continuing healing process and send a message to other offenders that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Morales is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2024, at the Ventura County Superior Court. Currently, according to the DA’s office, he is out of custody on $20,000 bail.

According to the DA’s office, from October through November 2013, Morales began to engage in inappropriate communication with the minor victim while she attended catechism classes. In November of that year, Morales fondled and grabbed the victim. Later, during the trial, other victims testified that they had experienced similar behavior from Morales.

On Feb. 29, 2016, officers with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau arrested Morales in Ventura, charging him with Lewd and Lascivious Acts Upon a Child, a felony count.

“Morales' arrest stemmed from an investigation into the allegations made by a juvenile female, who interacted with Morales while he acted in his official capacity at the church.,” stated authorities in a 2016 report.

“The Sheriff's Office first learned of this crime in October 2015 when the victim reported Morales sexually assaulted her in 2013. During the course of the monthslong investigation, additional victims were identified.”