Former Marine Travels Across the Country to Honor Late Brother and PTSD Awareness of Other Vets

Facebook/Walk4Warriors Veteran Roy Wesley Brady Jr. walks around the country to raise PTSD awareness in honor of his late brother.

Marine Corps veteran Roy Wesley Brady, Jr. is on a mission to travel all over the United States for the second time to raise awareness for other veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as other mental health problems.

Speaking with FOX5 Atlanta, the retired gunnery sergeant of the US Marine Corps explained why he is currently spending his time traveling across the country.

"My goal is to raise awareness for PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and the suicide rate," Brady Jr. stated. "We're dealing with 22 a day, alright? We need to get out and talk to each other. Veterans, we need to talk to veterans. We understand each other," he added.

He also said that the death of his brother, Major Brady, who took his own life after dealing with mental health issues.

In an interview with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge website, Brady Jr. explained why he opted to do his walk across the country for the second time.

"Due to the fact that my brother, and a Marine brother of mine, took their own lives, I'm walking to raise awareness of the things our service members face when they come back home," he stated. "Some come home with visible wounds, and some come home looking fine...but things like Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress aren't visible," Brady Jr. went on to say.

He also explained that both traumatic brain injuries and PTSD can have an adverse effect on the mental health of the service members of the country. This could lead to a lot of problems, such as substance addiction, trouble with the law, as well as possible suicide.

Brady began his journey in San Diego in early March to head toward his brother's burial place in Quantico, Virginia. Then, he will continue his journey towards Trenton, New Jersey where his close friend and former Marine colleague Tommy Simpson committed suicide.