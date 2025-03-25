Home News Former NY Yankees player announces son's sudden death after illness on vacation: 'Unimaginable loss'

A former New York Yankees player announced that his teenage son died suddenly in his sleep and said he's relying on his faith to help him and his family cope with the tragic loss.

In a post on X Sunday, the New York Yankees shared a statement from Brett and Jessica Garner revealing that their 14-year-old son, Miller, had died in his sleep on Friday. The elder Garner played for the team from 2008-2021.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” the statement explained. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The Gardners described Miller as a “beloved son and brother,” adding, “We cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile.” They also remembered him for his love of “football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends.”

“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss,” they wrote. “Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

The statement concluded with the Gardners urging people to “please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.” The post was accompanied by a picture of the late teenager as well as a photo of the Millers with both of their children.

The Yankees released its own statement reacting to Miller’s death on Sunday: “Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss.”

“It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization,” the Yankees organization added, noting that Jessica and the boys, Hunter and Miller, were equally important members of the team. “We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

“Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.