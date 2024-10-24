Home News Fmr. top Vatican official excommunicated by pope backs Trump, claims Harris 'obeys Satan'

A former top Vatican official who was excommunicated earlier this year is encouraging American Catholics to support former President Donald Trump in the election, warning that Vice President Kamala Harris is “an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

Carlo Maria Vigano, a former Catholic archbishop who served as the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States from 2011-2016, wrote a letter to American Catholics warning them of the stakes of the upcoming election.

Vigano, who has emerged as a staunch critic of Pope Francis, was excommunicated from the Catholic Church in July for questioning the legitimacy of the pontiff.

In his letter, Vigano described “the exercise of your vote” as a “moral duty” as he shared his thoughts on the two major candidates, writing that "you are not simply called to choose between two candidates who happen to be on different political sides but who both nevertheless have the common good at heart in compliance with the Constitution and the Law.”

Vigano shared his belief that “the choice is between a conservative president, who is paying with his very life for his fight against the deep state, and an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

“For a Catholic, there can be no question: voting for Kamala Harris is morally inadmissible and constitutes a very grave sin,” he stated. “Nor is it morally possible to abstain, because in this war declaring oneself neutral means allying oneself with the enemy."

“Voting for Donald Trump means firmly distancing ourselves from an anti-Catholic, anti-Christian and anti-human vision of society. It means stopping those who want to create a hellish dystopia that is even worse than the one announced by George Orwell.”

Vigano’s letter also contained numerous references to hot-button cultural issues and debates engulfing the U.S. that could be impacted by the results of the election. Addressing concerns about the infiltration of “woke” ideology and sexually explicit material in public schools, he reminded Americans that “Your schools are dens of indoctrination and corruption from kindergarten onwards.”

Vigano identified Harris as “a puppet” controlled by former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and liberal billionaire George Soros. He maintained that those controlling Harris include “people devoted to evil, united by the satanic hatred against Our Lord Jesus Christ and those who believe in Him, mainly against the Catholic faithful.”

Portraying Trump as “the only possible choice to counter the globalist coup that the woke Left is about to implement definitively, irreparably, and with incalculable damage for future generations,” Vigano issued a call to action to American Catholics: “We want Christ to reign, and we proclaim it with pride: Christ is King! They want the Antichrist to reign, whose tyranny is made of chaos, war, disease, famine, and death.”

Vigano concluded by asking Catholics to “Vote without hesitation, and pray that Our Lord will enlighten American citizens in making their choice and grant victory to those who, at least, have no problem proclaiming that Christ is Lord.”

A survey from the Pew Research Center published last month found that 52% of Catholics intend to vote for Trump, while 47% plan on supporting Harris.