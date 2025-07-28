Home News Forrest Frank releases viral song ‘God’s Got My Back’ days after fracturing spine in skateboarding fall

Grammy-nominated Christian artist Forrest Frank has released a new track called “God’s Got My Back” just days after a skateboarding accident left him with multiple spinal fractures.

Following a serious skateboarding accident last week, the 30-year-old “Your Way’s Better” singer was left with multiple fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, leaving him bedridden.

Rather than retreating, the artist channeled his suffering into a faith-filled new track that was released last Friday. Lyrics include the lines: “God's got my back/ Even when I fall or get attacked/ God's got my back/ Even when I'm low and full of lack/ God's got my back/ Even when my soul is full of sorrow/ I don't have to worry about tomorrow/ Why's that?/ 'Cause God's got my back.”

He adds: “Today is the day that the Lord has made/ I will rejoice and be glad in it/ Even with all of the bad in it.”

The song, written, produced, and recorded flat on his back, has already sparked a viral movement. In just three days, Frank’s behind-the-scenes videos documenting the creation of the track have amassed nearly 30 million combined views and over 15,000 user-generated videos.

The Texas-based singer suffered the injury during a casual skateboarding session with his 2-year-old son, Bodie. Video footage from a security camera shows the singer falling and striking his lower back on a concrete curb.

Since the injury, Frank has continued to document his recovery process online.

In one post, he said the pain has been “excruciating,” but added, “Every day I have to get out of bed to use the restroom, and it’s excruciating pain … but Jesus has been getting us through it.”

In another TikTok video shared shortly after the accident, Frank is seen crying in pain as his wife, Grace, helps him sit up. The video captures the couple praying together and leaning on their faith: “Help me, Jesus,” Frank cries. Grace joins him in prayer, saying, “Jesus, please help us.”

“God’s Got My Back” follows a string of new releases, including “Sunrise,” “Drop” and “Amen.”

The artist’s latest album, Child of God II, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and No. 12 on the Billboard 200. He recently completed a sold-out arena tour and has two singles charting on Christian radio: “Your Way’s Better,” which has broken into the Top 5 on Billboard Christian AC and sparked a viral dance, and “Nothing Else” featuring Thomas Rhett, which entered the Top 25 this month.

Frank rose to prominence as one-half of the surf-pop duo Surfaces before launching his solo career. His 2023 album Child of God earned him a Grammy nomination and a Dove Award for New Artist of the Year.

The artist previously shared with The Christian Post how his chart-topping song, “Good Day,” was written following what he described as the “hardest day” of his life.

“It was really interesting that God would give me a song that says, ‘I'm about to have a good day no matter what trial is going on,’ and then I had the hardest trial of my life … someone wronged me and stole something from me that I was never going to get back,” he said.

“I had to put my words into action. It was fun to do that. The Bible says to 'cast your anxieties on the Lord and through prayer and thanksgiving, and peace which surpasses all knowledge will guard our hearts.' I got to witness that firsthand as I went through the hardest day of my life. I just released that baggage to Jesus, and now I'm having a good day. He doesn't promise us a good day, but He promises us peace when we surrender to Him.”

Frank also said that if he feels the presence of the Holy Spirit in the music, he believes it will naturally help others connect with God.

“As long as I'm putting the truth of the Gospel in the songs, and if I can recognize the Holy Spirit in the music, then I know that He's going to be doing the work because I don't put any pressure on it,” he said.