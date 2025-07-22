Home News Forrest Frank fractures back in skateboarding accident, writes viral God-glorifying song from bed

Christian recording artist Forrest Frank revealed over the weekend that he suffered a serious back injury while skateboarding — and the God-glorifying song he wrote while confined to his bed has already gone viral.

“Two days ago, I fractured my L3 and L4,” the 30-year-old “Good Day” singer said in a social media post, which he captioned, “turning lemons into lemonade.” A clip shared by the artist — seemingly captured by a security or doorbell camera — shows Frank falling off a skateboard and hitting his lower back against the edge of a sidewalk.

In a light-hearted exchange with fans online, one commenter asked, “How will you make fire music with a fractured back?”

“I don’t know. Let’s find out,” Frank replied.

From his bed, the singer began working on a new song inspired by the accident. “I think I’m gonna just sing whatever pops out, and I’m gonna build the chords around it,” he said in a video.

Within three hours, he had written a new track with lyrics reflecting faith and resilience. The song includes the lyrics: “God’s got my back/ Even when I fall or get attacked/ God’s got my back/ Even when I’m low and full of lack/ God’s got my back/ Even when my soul is full of sorrow/ I don’t have to worry about tomorrow/ Why’s that?/ ’Cause God’s got my… Back. Back/ Back right there never left/ I could feel your presence in every single breath/ Sometimes we just gotta take a rest/ Flowers like to bloom in the season that is best.”

Fellow Christian artists supported Frank in the comments: “That joint sounds dope,” rapper Lecrae commented, while Colton Dixon added, “Welp. Epitome of no excuses. Insane bro.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Frank revealed the accident occurred while skateboarding with his son, Bodie, and shared a video of his wife, Grace, helping him following the fall.

“It was just a casual session with my 2 year old so i didn’t even think to put a helmet on (hindsight is 20/20) thankful to God that it wasn’t any worse. multiple fractures to L3 & L4. will be laying in bed for a while….so sorry Grace,” he captioned the video.

The singer also said God is “clearly breathing” on his latest song, as it received hundreds of thousands of follow-up videos and views within just a few hours.

He also shared more of the song’s lyrics including the lines: “God’s got my back/ Even when I fall or get atta[c]ked/ God’s got back/ Even when I’m low and full of lack/ Even wh[e]n my soul is full of sorrow/ I dont have to worry about tomorrow/ Today is the day that the Lord has made/ Even with all of the bad in it.”

The artist has long used personal trials to inspire his music. In a previous interview with The Christian Post, he revealed that his breakout single “Good Day” unexpectedly foreshadowed one of the hardest moments of his life.

“Three days after that song came out, I went through the hardest trial of my life,” he said. “It was really interesting that God would give me a song that says, ‘I'm about to have a good day no matter what trial is going on,’ and then I had the hardest trial of my life … someone wronged me and stole something from me that I was never going to get back.”

In the midst of that loss, Frank said he leaned on Scripture and prayer. “The Bible says to 'cast your anxieties on the Lord … and the peace which surpasses all knowledge will guard our hearts.’ I got to witness that firsthand.”

Frank first rose to prominence as one-half of the surf-pop duo Surfaces in 2017. He has since emerged as a solo artist and worship leader with a growing catalog of faith-driven hits.

In August, his solo album Child of God peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart. His collaborations include projects with Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Lecrae and Hulvey.

At this year’s GMA Dove Awards, Frank was named New Artist of the Year and his track “Good Day” was awarded Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.

“I feel so undeserving of this award,” Frank said during his acceptance speech. “I actually was curious if I was even gonna come to an award show for Christian music because it’s all for Him. Everything I do is for the Lord.

“For whatever reason, He’s chosen to give me some songs that have related to some people,” he continued. “If He shuts it off and doesn’t give me any more songs, that’s cool. If He continues to bless it, that’s great. I want to continue to give Jesus glory. My name will fade away just like all of ours one day, but at the end of time and for all of eternity, one name will remain: Jesus Christ.”

Frank also told CP he often checks his lyrics against the Bible and takes care to prioritize Christ in the messaging.

“I was writing a song with someone … and there was one part that says, ‘I am resurrected,’ and even though that is theologically accurate that we're resurrected with Jesus, it's so much more potent to say that ‘He is resurrected,’” Frank recalled. “Even little things like that, where I was like, ‘Can we say He's resurrected?’ It may not work with a story better, but just to give that extra nod to Jesus … we get into these battles. It’s crazy.”

“Jesus is my Savior, and I'm alive when I worship Him,” he said. “Once I started making Christian music and worshiping Him, going back to making pop music is like air. There's no substance in it for me personally.”

He added, “The fact that I get to wake up every day and worship Jesus and then just record it, and other people get to worship Jesus, too — it is so fulfilling and so life-giving, and I'm here to stay.”