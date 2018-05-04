'Fortnite' Criticized by News Outlets for Being 'Addictive' and 'Damaging'

"Fortnite" has been the subject of negative articles from UK news outlets, which called it "addictive" and "damaging." Some reports also refer to Culture Secretary Matt Hancock's recent comment and have linked it to the Battle Royale game.

According to the quote obtained by The Daily Telegraph via Eurogamer, Hancock has something to say about children spending their time on social media and video games.

"Too much screen time could have a damaging impact on our children's lives. Whether it's social media or video games, children should enjoy them safely and as part of a lifestyle that includes exercise and socialising in the real world," the quote said, which the Daily Telegraph used to run a report casting Epic Games' popular game in a negative light.

Other UK publications have joined in slamming "Fortnite" as well, as Green Man Gaming reported. One of them, the Daily Mail, ran with a story titled "Addictive online shooter games such as Fortnite have 'damaging impact' on the lives of children, warns Culture Secretary."

Aside from the mention of "Fortnite" being popular with children and teenagers, the article also recalled the time when rapper Drake joined a stream of "Fortnite" that millions watched. Dele Alli and his FA Cup semi-final goal celebration was mentioned as well.

The Sun, meanwhile, ran a story about "Fortnite Monsters," a piece on how "mums are footing the bill for highly addictive online game Fortnite Battle Royale" that pointed out that one of the popular features of the game is the dances the characters can do after a kill.

Microsoft/Epic Games "Fortnite Battle Royale" is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in "Fortnite", with building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat coming into play in one giant map.

There's now a rush for UK press outlets to warn moms about "Fortnite," complete with pictures of worried mothers attempting to wrest controllers from their kids. Aside from the screentime that Hancock warned about, these reports are also slamming the game for its microtransactions.

"Less popular for some parents is that although the game itself is free, you can shell out for add-ons like extra weapons, new outfits, or extra dance moves - leaving them hundreds of pounds out of pocket," according to The Sun's report.

It's the same news outlets that also offer links to "Fortnite" guides and updates as well, as Eurogamer pointed out. However, these reports also dug up some worrying stories about kids and their moms that have to deal with their video gaming habits.

"When the boys play nicely it can be lovely to see them get on and help each other out. But if they start fighting then all hell breaks loose," single mother Shirley Mckenzie shared how her kids smashed their TV while fighting over the game.

"Their behaviour changes straight away when it comes to Fortnite," the 42-year old mom added.

"Fortnite" is now in its Season 4, with more updates coming since May 1.