'Fortnite' Fans are Frantically Trying to Figure Out If Ominous Meteor Will Wipe Out Tilted Towers

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players who take the time to look up in the game will find a bright spot that wasn't there before, and it seems to be getting brighter by the day. Is this an extended April Fools Day prank, or is Epic Games about to bring a catastrophe for players to witness?

Fans are now resorting to sifting through the game's asset files in order to find a clue, and one user has found something that might give a lead on what Epic Games could be planning with their very unusual teaser.

It's a "Fortnite Battle Royale" comet asset, courtesy of Reddit user IronRectangle, and it's shaped like a cross between a conical mushroom and an arrow. There seems to be a colorful egg nestled in the center of this comet, which initially suggested that this could be an Easter Day thing from the "Fortnite" devs.

It's a few days past Easter Sunday now, or April Fools' Day for that matter. The comet is still there in the sky, and players have also reported ominous rumblings through their controllers every now and then, as Polygon noted.

This strange cosmic event in the game may have been an overdue April Fools' prank, but that possibility gets less likely with each passing day that the meteor stays in the sky. One common speculation now is that the meteor will eventually crash into and obliterate Tilted Towers, an area in the "Fortnite Battle Royale" map.

It's a mishmash of abandoned buldings and houses that has become a popular landing point for "Fortnite" players, with the area's buildings lending some defense while players are just starting to collect loot and building resources.

It's also located near the center of the map, meaning that any early blue storms are likely to have their center near the area, making it a relatively safer choice, as player ChlorophyteFTW explained at length over at the official "Fortnite" forums.

"We hate it. Firstly, most of us hate it, it removes the flow of the game, it is the location in the centre, so the storm will mostly be near it, which means tilted towers gets loads of people, nowadays nobody lands to Greasy grove, lucky landing, haunted hills, and the original wailing woods and lonely lodge; tilted towers is why," the forum member noted, listing out the many reasons why Epic Games might have opted to target the area with a meteor strike.

"And, epic games hate it as well," the player added, perhaps speaking for the developers of the game.

Speaking of catastrophes, "Fortnite" developers have also released the "High Explosives LTM v2" update. The content drop adds the Guided Missile and Remote Explosives to the game, which might just level out Tilted Towers if enough players go at it.