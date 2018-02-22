'Fortnite' Gameplay News: Epic Games Reveals Season 3 Battle Pass Details

Epic Games Promo image for "Fortnite's" Battle Pass season 3.

"Fortnite" players are getting a Battle Pass for Season 3, and Epic Games has recently revealed the details of its contents.

In the Season 3 Battle Pass announcement, Epic Games confirmed that there will be more loot -- a total of 76 -- set to arrive compared to the 46 game contents that were released previously.

The developers will add six new outfits, three pickaxes, four emotes, three gliders, 23 banners and 21 emoticons. Epic Games will also introduce a number of new contents that were not available in Season 2 such as three back blings, five skydiving FX trails, and eight new themes for loading screens.

It is also important to note that these contents, which are expected to be the best sort available in the game, will come as rewards. To acquire them, players will have to reach new tiers, which are also going to be introduced in Season 3.

There will be 30 new tiers set to be added, bringing its total to 100 for Season 3. While the number of tiers have gone up, Epic Games still allotted the same span of time for players to complete the season, which takes around 75 to 150 hours in total to finish.

"We have designed the boosts and challenges so you can complete the 100 tiers of the Season 3 in the same time that it took you to complete the 70 tiers of Season 2," Epic Games added.

However, Epic Games will allow players to have more time to finish all the tiers by purchasing 150 V-Bucks -- on top of the 950 V-Bucks required to get access to this season's Battle Pass. Developers are also offering a new Battle Bundle for $25 which gives players access to the Battle Pass and the first 25 tiers. The said price is at a 40 percent discount since the bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks.

Meanwhile, players will have the option to buy their way up to finishing the tiers and acquiring the in-game upgrades for the third season. However, they should note that it is expected to cost around $150, according to Polygon.

The same publication noted, however, that the purchasable contents available via the third season's Battle Pass does not actually boost a player's chances in doing better in "Fortnite" as they are all merely focused on game cosmetics.