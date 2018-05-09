'Fortnite' Is Having an 'Avengers: Infinity War' Event; What Are Thanos' In-Game Powers?

"Fortnite" players are not safe from Thanos' invasion, as "Avengers: Infinity War" runs a limited-time cross-over promo with the Battle Royale Game. It's called Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup, and one player gets to put on the gauntlet and wreak havoc in this mode.

Since only one player gets to play as Thanos at a time, the game mode is only available for the solo player queues — no squad modes are available for this tie-up as of this time, as Polygon noted. That could change over the coming weeks, but as the mode is launched as it is now, only solo players can participate in this limited time event.

YouTube/Fortnite "Fortnite" and "Avengers: Infinity War" is having a limited time crossover event where players can wield the Infinity Gauntlet to become Thanos, starting Tuesday, May 8.

All the details are laid out in the update version 4.1 patch notes for "Fortnite," which came out in time for Season 4 of the hottest game right now. Right from the drop, players will have to watch out for yet another meteor that will signal the start of the event.

The notes said that the meteor will land in the storm safe zone "early in the match," although it does not say exactly when. After the smoke and dust clear, players will find the Infinity Gauntlet on the ground right at the center of the impact.

The lucky player who's able to get the Infinity Gauntlet first transforms into Thanos, where he or she will be free to wreak havoc with four new abilities. Players must keep in mind, though, that Thanos absolutely scoffs at the thought of using weapons or building shelters, seeing no need for them.

That means weapons and building features are disabled. Thanos will decline using aids like launch pads as well.