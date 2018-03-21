'Fortnite Mobile' Earns $1 Million in Its First 72 Hours

"Fortnite Mobile" has not fully opened its doors to all players yet, with Epic Games launching the game just for iOS devices, and with the first version being an invite-only exclusive, too. Despite all that, the game has already hauled in $1 million in in-app purchases over the first three days that it's been out.

It's taken "Fortnite Mobile" less than half a week to take over the iPhone charts not just in the US, but also in more than 40 countries that it has been released to.

Twitter/FortniteGame 'Fortnite' may just have arrived for the mobile, and just on the iOS at that, but players have already bought million for in-app perks and items in the first 72 hours of the mobile game going live.

The game has clinched the top spot for free apps despite needing an invite to get in, not to mention one of the newer Apple devices that the game is currently limited to. It has also beaten all other mobile gaming apps in terms of in-app revenue collected, according to Sensor Tower.

In the scant few days that "Fortnite Mobile" has been available for the iOS, the game has already collected in excess of $1.5 million worldwide on the iOS. A full $1 million or more of that has been hauled in by Epic Games in just the first 72 hours that the mobile game has been live.

The chart from Sensor Tower shows how these figures literally tower over other "Battle Royale" mobile games, even the most popular ones like "Knives Out" and its $57,000 haul or "Rules of Survival" that collected $39,000 in their first four days on the App Store.

For players who want to get an invite to download "Fortnite Mobile," they will simply need to enter some details, as well as a valid email, to the "Fortnite Mobile" Invite Event's official site. From that point on, it's just a matter of patience and luck until an email invite becomes available.