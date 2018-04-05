'Fortnite's' Squad Mode Makes It Into 'PUBG,' Now Being Tested by Players

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is taking a page from "Fortnite," as PUBG Corp. announced that it will be opening up Squads on their new experimental server. Players are now able to test the new gameplay mode on the new "PUBG" map called Savage.

"Within the next few hours we will open up access to Squads alongside Solo queue on the Codename: Savage Closed Experimental Server," the "PUBG" developers announced via a Steam update on Wednesday, April 4.

Twitter/Play Battlegrounds/PUBG Corp. "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," the game that re-popularized the Battle Royale video game genre, is now available thru an official version for the mobile for both iOS and Android, and is now testing a new map called Savage in its expermiental servers.

PUBG Corp. is also re-opening signups for players who want to participate in the beta tests for the new Savage map, which is now in its third day. "PUBG" devs also noted that the extra players and the new queue for Squads might result in longer matchmaking times given the player limit for the experimental servers, which might be an issue during the off-peak hours.

For "PUBG" players who want to participate in the beta, they can sign up for a chance to get an invite via the map beta "PUBG" page.

The squads update has been rolling out to the experimental servers since Wednesday, and along with the new gameplay feature, PUBG Corp. is also rolling out a few tweaks and map re-balances as well.

For the new Savage map, the "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" development team has increased the spawn rates of items and weapons, especially inside the small cabins and residential buildings common around the outer edges of the new map. This change was done to improve the loot rates for players who want to stay on the outskirts for a while.

Microsoft/Epic Games Squad-mode Battle Royale was popularized by "Fortnite Battle Royale," the completely free 100-player PvP mode in "Fortnite", with building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat.

A big change is also live, with the first blue zone circle already active at the start of the match. The change will give players a chance to plan their landing before they jump off, and minimize the chance that players will parachute only to find themselves in the middle of the blue zone.

Speaking of blue zones, the first blue zone will now be followed by the next ones earlier than usual. This adjustment is expected to speed up the game during the first phase of a match when most players are still alive. To adjust, the frequency of red zones has been lowered as well.

Red zones got an overall nerf for this update, with fewer explosions happening in them, although the size should remain the same. That should make them less deadly in the already frantic pace of combat in the smaller "PUBG" map, as Gamespot noted.

Vehicles got some adjustments a well, with vans appearing less often and motorbikes with sidecars removed from the map. In their place, the normal motorcycle should spawn more often now.

Overall, "PUBG" devs are looking to shape the new map into something that "should give you all a much more intense and faster-paced Battle Royale experience," as "PUBG" creator Brendan Greene said.