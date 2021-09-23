Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt launches series ‘Beyond and Back’ to show 'proof of Heaven'

As the Fox News Channel approaches its 25-year anniversary, a fixture at the network, Ainsley Earhardt, is taking a look into the great beyond with her new series, "Beyond and Back."

The current co-host of the No. 1 morning show in cable news, "Fox & Friends," is a professing Christian who is very vocal about her faith and its role in her everyday life.

She launched the new series on Fox Nation to uncover intriguing stories of both believers and non-believers who can't explain how they survived death.

Each story is beyond scientific explanation. The five-part series begins with the first episode, "Proof of Heaven." It tells the story of a man of science (a neurosurgeon) who did not believe in the afterlife until his own experience with the "beyond."

"God is giving us these experiences all over the world for a reason, and the five different stories in this series are just a small glimpse into the bigger plans that God has for us all," Earhardt shared with The Christian Post.

The TV host said she wanted to release the series to give viewers a sense of "hope and faith in the afterlife" following a tumultuous year in which many suffered loss.

The following is an edited transcript of Earhardt's entire interview with CP, where she shares her thoughts on the afterlife and explains why she wants to bring these stories to viewers.

Christian Post: Can you share with us the inspiration behind your new series "Beyond and Back"?

Earhardt: The pandemic has forced everyone to deal with the uncertainties of life on a more accelerated level. From illness to loss of a job or loved one, Americans are searching even more than ever to know if there really is God or something more out there. We wanted to release this series to give viewers a sense of hope and faith that there is something more after this life and to find comfort in knowing that our loved ones are not alone when they die.

CP: What can viewers expect from the series?

Earhardt: The series uncovers five intriguing stories of believers and non-believers who overcome adversity after traveling somewhere beyond this life. Most of them can't explain how they survived death, were lifted from Hell and went to Heaven and back. But what they experienced has transformed their lives forever.

CP: Can you give us a sneak peek into the testimony of a believer who we can look forward to seeing on the show?

Earhardt: Entrepreneur and a family man of faith, Jeff Fusco, had a life most people strive for until he became severely sick with COVID-19 in 2020. After multiple surgeries, the doctors told his family that he had two hours to live. Fighting to stay alive, Jeff experienced something out of this world. He was transported to a place that brought him total peace and comfort, with stone walls and gates leading to what he believes was Heaven. But Jeff was faced with a choice … to enter this beautiful city of God or to return home with his loving family. What happens next is truly incredible.

CP: Did filming this show teach you anything about the beyond?

Earhardt: The beautiful testimonies in this show have validated everything I've been taught about this life and the next.

CP: What do you believe lies beyond?

Earhardt: I believe the Bible, which says there is a Heaven and we get there not by works, but by faith in Jesus Christ. Heaven is God's dwelling place and a realm where everything operates according to God's will.

In 2 Corinthians 5:8, the Bible teaches us, "We are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." This explains why all of those who say they have died and gone to Heaven want to stay. In Ephesians 2, we learn, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And, this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast." Jesus said in Romans 10:9: "If you confess with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved. For, 'everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.'"

CP: Would you consider these survival stories divine intervention?

Earhardt: Yes, they all seemed to have that element of going beyond this life and experiencing something else, something unexplainable, but yet wonderful and life-altering.

CP: What do you want others to take away from the series?

Earhardt: I want others to walk away knowing that miracles do exist. Science can't explain everything. God is giving us these experiences all over the world for a reason, and the five different stories in this series are just a small glimpse into the bigger plans that God has for us all.

CP: Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Earhardt: The Fox News Channel has been broadcasting around the world for 25 years and I have had the distinct pleasure of being a part of the team. Waking up America each morning and bringing our friends — the viewers — the news has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. Thank you for your loyalty, support and love throughout the years. I'll see you all in the morning.

"Beyond and Back" with Earhardt is now available to stream.