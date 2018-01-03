'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Cast News: Alys Karstark, Ned Umber to Return in Final Season

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional image for 'Game of Thrones'

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is going to welcome back a couple of familiar characters from the previous season.

According to Watchers on the Wall, casting news have come through for both Megan Parkinson and Harry Grasby. For those who cannot recall, Parkinson and Grasby portrayed Alys Karstark and Ned Umber, respectively, in the seventh season of the HBO fantasy drama.

After House Karstark and House Umber betrayed the Starks for the Boltons, Jon Snow took matters into his own hands and killed their former allies. Only Alys and Ned were left alive. The last surviving members of House Karstark and House Umber then reaffirmed their allegiance to House Stark.

Additionally, the "Game of Thrones" publication reported that a new character will be introduced in the series' final season. Irish actor Seamus O'Hara will be portraying the role of Fergus, whose character description is unknown at this point. It is important to note that no such character with that name appears in the books — at least, not in the ones that have been released so far.

The anticipation is high for the HBO show's final outing, with everything almost coming to a head in Westeros. Winter has finally arrived, and the White Walkers have breached the wall. Cersei revealed to her brother/lover, Jaime, that she intends to go back on her promise to provide support in the fight against the army of the dead, causing him to walk out on her. Theon, on the other hand, seemed to abandon his sister, Yara, when she was captured by their uncle, Euron.

However, it looks like Yara is still alive, as the actress who portrays the character, Gemma Whelan, was spotted filming scenes in Northern Ireland. Alfie Allen, who plays Theon, was also present for the ship scenes, causing fans to speculate that he will set out on a rescue mission and redeem himself.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 does not have a premiere date yet.