'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Leaked Scene Descriptions Reveals a Return to Two Settings

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series.

Production on the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is currently underway, and a few spoilers have managed to slip from the set.

According to Watchers on the Wall, the cast and crew have filmed a scene at the location of the crypt of Winterfell, which was last seen in the episode titled "The Spoils of War." The crypt also houses the statue of Ned Stark.

In that season 7 scene, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) reunited beside their father's figure, and it looks like the upcoming scene will also involve two main characters. It remains to be seen who these characters are, though the "Game of Thrones" spoiler site revealed that they will be talking about Ned's death. The crypt will reportedly appear in at least the first two episodes of the final season.

The crypt of Winterfell is set at Shane's Castle in Northern Ireland, where filming is currently taking place. Also on location, another scene that was filmed concluded with a horn being blasted, though it is unclear how many times as varying numbers differ in meaning.

Prior to this, the same publication also reported that the opening scene of "Game of Thrones" season 8 will feature Winter town. For those who are unaware, Winter town is a place just outside of Winterfell where smallfolk reside. These smallfolk are quite helpless and always turn to House Stark for defense. With the White Walkers and their Army of the Dead fast approaching, these people will need the help of the Starks once more.

Fans will have to wait a long time before season 8 hits television screens, though. The final season is not scheduled to premiere until next year, but it looks like it will be worth the wait. HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously promised a "fantastic" closing season that will satisfy fans.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will premiere in 2019.