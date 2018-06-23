'Game of Thrones' Stars Arrive in Scotland for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding

HBO Reel and real-life couple Rose Leslie abd Kit Harington as their characters Ygritte and Jon Snow in an episode of 'Game of Thrones'

The highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" wedding is officially underway.

The stars of the hugely popular HBO adaptation of the epic saga "A Song of Ice and Fire" written by George R.R. Martin are spotted getting out of the Aberdeen airport in Scotland to attend the wedding of reel- and real-life lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

Entertainment Tonight noted that the first to arrive was actor Peter Dinklage, who arrived in the Scottish airport with the show's producer D.N. Weiss. Then Sophie Turner was seen on her way out of the airport while having a FaceTime call with her own fiancé Joe Jonas.

Dinklage portrays the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV series, while Turner is known as Sansa Stark, the half-sister of the groom's character Jon Snow.

On the other hand, People revealed that Emilia Clarke was also seen arriving at the Heathrow Airport in London, where she reportedly caught a flight heading to Scotland on the same day.

Clarke plays the role of Jon's current love interest Daenerys Targaryen, the only woman that he fell in love with after the death of Ygritte, who happened to be Leslie's character.

Harington and Leslie got married at the bride's family estate in Aberdeenshire, where her father Sebastian Leslie owns a castle.

In the hours prior to the wedding, Mr. Leslie revealed in an interview with MailOnline that their entire family are excited for the couple to get married on Saturday, June 23. But he admitted that he was not in charge of the preparations, since his wife Candy is the one who is overseeing the star-studded wedding.

The report also mentioned that the wedding ceremony that starts at 3 p.m. local time will be conducted by Benedictine monk Chad Boutlon, the chaplain of Ampleforth Abbey, North Yorkshire.

Aside from their co-stars, Harington and Leslie's wedding will also be attended by Mumford & Sons members Jason Mumford and Ben Lovett.