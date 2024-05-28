Home News Gather25 seeks to unite 2.5 billion Christians to spark global revival

A 25-hour revival event planned for next year is already drawing support from thousands of individuals and Christian ministries in the United States and abroad.

Known as Gather25, the event will be a 25-hour worship event that starts on March 1, 2025, and will take place at different locations worldwide for the purpose of Christian outreach.

Jennie Allen, a Bible teacher and author who has helped organize revival events in the United States in recent years, is the founder and leader of the Gather25 initiative.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Allen told The Christian Post that her decision to organize the worldwide event began recently when she asked herself, “What if Jesus came back in 10 years?”

“The idea that He might return soon made me feel urgent, like there was so much left to do. Wrestling with this question led me to the thought that maybe we should just have a really large church meeting, like the whole Church,” she said.

“Doors began to open, conversations began to be had and we realized that, thanks to technology, for the first time in history, the entire global church is actually able to gather. So, we are inviting all 2.5 billion people who love Jesus to come together to pray, to confess sin, and to commission them to become missionaries in their places to reach the ends of the Earth.”

March 1, 2025, was selected as the date because, according to Allen, she and other organizers of the global observance “took into consideration the climate around the world.”

“That led us to narrow in on spring and fall to ensure a more mild climate throughout the globe,” Allen told CP. “March 1st just started to emerge as a date that seemed widely available at the venues and partners we were meeting with.”

Gather25 has already partnered with more than 25 organizations for the event, including YouVersion, the Bible Project, Illuminations, Right Now Media, as well as many organizations outside of the U.S., including Africa New Life, Arise Asia and Global 2033.

“We knew from the beginning we could not do this alone,” said Allen. “We've had over 30,000 people show interest in hosting a Gather Group in their community, and over 350 ministries reach out to do the same.”

“We have been amazed because as we began assembling the team, it became so clear that this is a shared vision of so many Jesus followers across organizations and ministries. God is speaking to leaders across different streams about the next 10 years of the Church.”

Allen told CP that she believes Gather25 “is the greatest group project we may ever be a part of.” Her team will be “meeting with leaders across every continent” over the next few months “to see how we can best partner with them in their contexts.”

“As we have been speaking to church leaders in other countries, we hear them all saying the same thing: that God is doing something new,” she added. “The world wants to label this generation as distracted, apathetic, cynical and divided, but we see a generation who wants to make their life count for something bigger than themselves.”

“Our hope is that every believer walks away from this event knowing that they have a unique role to play in God's story. He has not called them to watch on the sidelines but to play an active role in sharing the hope of Jesus with the 5.5 billion people on Earth who don't yet know him.”