Girl Scouts offers LGBT patch for attending pride month celebrations, participating in activities

Girl Scouts can earn an LGBT-themed patch by participating in several activities, such as attending a pride parade or creating a rainbow-themed flag, with the organization encouraging members of all levels to celebrate the LGBT movement this month.

In a document directed to troop leaders and guardians, the youth scouting organization Girl Scouts of the USA detailed how child participants can earn the "LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fun Patch."

The Daisy, Brownie and Junior Girl Scout levels, which consist of younger children, must participate in three pride-related activities to earn the patch. Older Girl Scouts at the Cadette, Senior and Ambassador levels must participate in six activities to earn the patch.

In addition to attending a pride parade with their troop or family, the document encourages all Girl Scout levels to identify five books by LGBT authors to read or create a painting of an LGBT artist.

Among the list of other recommended patch-earning activities for all levels are making a music playlist featuring 12 LGBT artists and drawing an admired figure in the LGBT movement.

The document also contains a glossary of LGBT terms, with definitions from the Human Rights Campaign, which the advocacy group designed for elementary school children.

The Girl Scouts' document defines gays and lesbians as individuals who love or are attracted to people of the same gender. It goes on to describe queer people as those who "identify with and celebrate people of all gender identities and all the ways people love each other."

However, the document warned troop leaders that the word "queer" can hurt people when used in a "mean way."

Regarding the terms "transgender" or "trans," the youth organization defined these as: "When your gender identity (how you feel) is different than what doctors/ midwives assigned to you when you were born (girl/boy or sex assigned at birth)."

According to the Girl Scouts' website, the purpose of allowing troop members to earn the LGBT-themed patch is to "celebrate" the diversity of LGBT individuals and acknowledge the community's contributions to the nation. The website also noted that "girls of all identities" are encouraged to participate.

The Girls Scouts of the USA did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

"The Girl Scout LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch is designed for Girl Scouts of all levels and their leaders to honor LGBTQ+ history, to celebrate the diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people, and to acknowledge the many contributions of the LGBTQ+ community has made and continues to make across our nation," Girl Scouts of the USA states on a webpage for its multicultural community celebrations.

"Girls and leaders have plenty of activities to choose from to earn this fun patch, and we encourage girls of all identities to participate."

The youth organization received backlash years ago for entering the LGBT cultural war by announcing that it would allow boys who identify as girls to join to be Girl Scouts.

As CP reported in May 2015, the GSUSA's "Chief Girl Expert," Andrea Bastiani Archibald, wrote in a now-deleted blog post that the organization exists to serve "all girls," regardless of their biological sex.

"The foundation of diversity that Juliette Gordon Low established runs throughout Girl Scouting to this day," Archibald wrote. "Our mission to build 'girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place' extends to all members, and through our program, girls develop the necessary leadership skills to advance diversity and promote tolerance."

The American Family Association started an online petition urging GSUSA to change its policy, arguing that the organization has lost its "moral compass" and added, "this policy undermines the trust that parents place in the GSA's leadership to make wise decisions and the obligation the GSA has to protect their daughters."

"This means girls in the organization will be forced to recognize and accept transgenderism as a normal lifestyle," the petition stated. "Boys in skirts, boys in makeup and boys in tents will become a part of the program. This change will put young innocent girls at risk."

"Adults are willing to experiment on our kids — both the boys who are confused and the girls who will wonder why a boy in a dress is in the bathroom with them," the petition added.

The petition is no longer available online, but it garnered at least 35,000 signatures before it was taken down.