'God forgive me ... I was led by Satan': Police release Walmart mass shooter's manifesto

The manifesto of a man who committed a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia days before Thanksgiving has been released by authorities, with the killer asking God to forgive him.

The Chesapeake Police Department released photos of a note written by Andre Bing, a 31-year-old Walmart employee who murdered six people before killing himself on Tuesday.

The note, which was found on Bing’s phone, was laced with religious language, with the shooter writing a plea that “God forgive me for what I’m going to do.”

“Sorry God I’ve failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You,” wrote Bing. “My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits. Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell into place like I was led by the Satan.”

Bing also spoke about being “harassed by idiots with low intelligence” and remaining “strong through most of the torment,” as well as being compared to notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer. I would have never killed anyone that entered my home,” he continued. “The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.”

An employee of Walmart for 12 years, Bing entered the Chesapeake store where he worked on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and opened fire with a 9MM handgun he legally purchased, killing six and wounding several others.

The victims were identified by WRIC as Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

In a statement released on Thanksgiving, the city of Chesapeake announced that a candlelight vigil will be held for the victims on Monday evening.

“On this Thanksgiving, we are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every victim of the Walmart shooting and their family members,” the city stated. “There are still two people injured in the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in fair/improving condition. Mayor Rick West would like to invite the community to a vigil on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at City Park so that we can honor the victims and grieve together.”