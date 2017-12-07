'God of War' PS4 Release Date News: Sequel Roll Out Moved to Dec. 31, 2018, According to PSN Update

The "God of War" sequel for the PlayStation 4 has been giving out mixed signals regarding its release date. What looks like an earlier leak of the launch date now disagrees with the game's official PlayStation Store page, which now indicates a shipping schedule of Dec. 31, 2018.

That's almost the end of next year, which also contradicts what the game's official PlayStation website says. According to the game info section for the new "God of War," it will be "an incredible journey" that comes out "Early 2018."

Santa Monica Studio/Sony Kratos steps into the Norse lands as a father, as "God of War" is set to release on Dec. 31, 2018.

All that the various sources can agree on is that "God of War" looks to be a PlayStation exclusive at launch. The online community of Kratos fans was first alerted by Wario64, known online for getting early scoops on gaming news.

The link that he points to leads to the PlayStation Network page for the next "God of War" and supposedly shows a release date of Mar. 22, 2018 at the time of Wario64's tweet, which is accompanied by a screenshot.

That PSN page now shows "God of War" with a release date of Dec. 31, 2018.

He also linked to the Amazon page of the upcoming game, and the included screenshot shows a launch date of Mar. 15, 2018. This item, however, looks to be the hardcover edition of the artwork book to be sold as a companion piece to the game.

More news is expected to clear this confusion as 2018 approaches.

The next "God of War" shows Kratos as an older man trying to be a good father to his son, Atreus. The new game is set in the wilderness of the Norse lands, away from the Greek and Roman theme of the first game.

"Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father," the "God of War" synopsis says as an outline of the sequel's story.

"Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest," it went on to say.

The game is now listed as available for pre-order, although the link does not appear to be working as of this time.