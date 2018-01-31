Google Home's Suspicious Gospel Gaffe

A follow up to this article including Google's response can be read here.

Smart Audio technology, such as Google Home and Amazon's Alexa, has quickly become the dominant go-to source of information for this generation but some consumers are now speaking out about the fact that Google Home devices refuse to share information on Jesus Christ.

Google Home is a new self-proclaimed "powerful" speaker and voice assistant. The device can play your music, call your friends, and answer almost any question that can be found on the web. However, when asked who is Jesus, Jesus Christ or God the smart speaker says it does not know the answer.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/news/people-outraged-as-google-home-identifies-buddha-muhammad-and-satan-but-not-jesus-christ-215135/