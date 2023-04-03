Republican seeks to ban foreign aid for countries that discriminate based on sexual orientation

A politically embattled Republican congressman has introduced a bill that would prohibit the United States from providing foreign aid to any country that discriminates or criminalizes sexual orientation.

Under the "Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023," which New York Rep. George Santos introduced on March 24, the U.S. State Department would be required to assess a country's "human rights record" before approving federal aid, according to Santos' office.

Countries that are determined to violate this criteria would be ineligible to receive aid "until they take steps to address the issues," according to the statement.

"Discrimination against both women and the [LGBT] community is unacceptable," Santos said. "My bill will send a clear message that the United States will not offer federal aid to countries found to be violating the rights of individuals based on sexual orientation.

"We as a nation have a responsibility to stand up for the human rights of all people, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation."

While the legislation does include an exception for national security, there is no exception for religion in the bill's current form, a person familiar with the matter told The Christian Post.

A person familiar with the matter told CP as the "first openly gay Republican elected to Congress," Santos is "aware of the challenge this segment of society faces" and believes that American funding "should be used in supporting countries that are more aligned with our values."

Since his election last November to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, Santos has admitted fabricating several details about his personal life, including his family history and academic record, The Associated Press reported. He is also alleged to have played a role in fraud schemes involving a dog adoption charity and a credit card skimming operation.

The 34-year-old Santos faces investigations from the House Ethics Committee — which says its working to determine, among other allegations, whether Santos "may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign" — as well as a New York county prosecutor who is investigating whether Santos defrauded supporters of his 2022 campaign.

He also drew criticism for bizarre comments he made in a January 2020 appearance on a public access show in which he attempted to clarify his faith background.

He said his grandfather was raised Jewish but converted to Catholicism before the Nazis "became a thing." "I'm Catholic," Santos said on the show "Talking GOP." "But that's pretty much a little history of my family into Judaism."

Santos then appeared to suggest all people who believe in Jesus are Jewish "because Jesus Christ is Jewish."

"I believe we are all Jewish, at the end, because Jesus Christ is Jewish," he said. "And if you believe in Jesus, and we're all brothers in Christ. I mean, I don't want to get too religious here."

Santos has recused himself from House committee assignments pending the outcome of the investigations, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Santos "has a right to serve" after being elected by voters but said that if any wrongdoing is found, "we'll deal with that at that time."