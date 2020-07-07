Gospel singer Kiki Sheard recounts 'toxic' relationship; thanks God for new engagement

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Gospel singer Kierra “Kiki” Sheard recently opened up about a past relationship that she said once drove her into a violent rage.

Sheard, who closed the BET Awards last month with a spirited performance of “Something Has to Break” featuring her mother, Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters, told Page Six about the “toxic” relationship.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

“I kept being cheated on, and I think I was most affected because I was so intimately involved. I was giving so much to a boyfriend expecting him to be as loyal to me as I was to him,” she said.

She revealed that her relationship was so bizarre that it could have been a reality TV series.

“I mean, you talk about reality TV? If I had a reality show, I would have so much drama for you to watch every week. I was cussing, cutting, I was pulling up. I remember I followed my boyfriend, and he got out somewhere, and I tried to run him over with my car.”

Things became so bad that Sheard’s family stepped in.

The 33-year-old recalled her family's advice, saying, “They told me I need to get involved with people who have just as much to lose as I do ...”

“I can’t let no man’s private parts drive me up a wall to where I lose everything just for that emotional connection to them,” she maintained.

Fortunately for Sheard, she was able to escape that relationship and is now engaged to someone she says is an answer to prayer and makes her happier than her best dreams.

The singer announced her engagement to Jordan Kelly on Instagram last month.

“You’re everything I’ve always wanted,” she captioned a photo of the two of them while flashing her new ring. “I can’t wait to do life with you! Thank you for choosing me! You’re an answer to my prayers. The man in my dream is now my reality. What????!!!! God has His way of doing things, and through you, He’s shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and OH MY GOD— ALL IS WELL! Dr. Seuss once said, ‘You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.’…man, I get it now. Every day I look forward to you! I love you.”

Sheard was once engaged to Detroit Pastor Welton Smith IV and has also used her past experience with him to share the lessons she’s learned about love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kierra Sheard (@kierrasheard) on Jun 20, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT