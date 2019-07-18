Gospel singer Tamela Mann in recovery following surgery

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tamela Mann recently underwent surgery and is taking supporters on her recovery journey through social media.

“Hey everybody ... surgery was successful,” Mann is heard saying in a video posted on Instagram Wednesday. “Thank you for your prayers. I haven't gotten up and walked yet but that's coming…”

The “Meet the Browns” actress and singer had to undergo a double knee replacement and she says she was only able to get through it because of the support she’s received.

“I just love everybody I just thank my family and all you guys prayers out there and all the calls I got, I really appreciated and I couldn't [have] made it without everybody, so thank you so much,” Mann continued.

Her family joined her in the hospital and waited until she was out of surgery. The group was seen sporting T-shirts with the hashtag #TeamMann on it, something she called very “special.”

The day before her procedure, Mann took to Instagram to announce what was to come.

“For those that don't know, I'm having double in knee replacement,” she said in a video clip. “I'm letting you guys in to follow me and pray with me through this every step of the way, OK?”

She shared that she would be going into this process with “the Lord and with you guys and my family.”

"I'm nervous, so my nervous energy is ... I'm really emotional so I may be crying a little bit but y'all be praying,” Mann admitted.

Mann will be taking a break from her busy schedule to recover. She is a busy entrepreneur, entertainer and mom who has been married for 30 years to her partner in life and business, David Mann. She and her husband are very open about their love life and recently released a book and album about their love.

The “Take Me to the King” singer also recently launched a new plus-size athleisure apparel line. She can be seen modeling her new clothing line on her website. The various designs offered vary in material from cotton, polyester and spandex. The athleisure line is designed to help women express their unique style while flattering their shape.