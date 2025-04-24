Home News Grand Canyon University celebrates record number of graduates on 75th anniversary

Grand Canyon University is closing out its 75th anniversary school year with the largest graduating class in its history — more than 31,000 students — as the private Christian institution continues to grow despite regulatory hurdles and national higher education headwinds.

The university announced this week that 31,104 students will graduate during the 2024–25 academic year, with 5,669 studying on campus and 25,435 online. Nearly half of the graduates earned baccalaureate degrees (15,890), while 15,214 completed graduate-level programs. The milestone marks the fourth-consecutive year GCU has produced approximately 30,000 graduates annually.

“This year’s record-breaking graduating class reflects the dedication of our exceptional students, the unwavering support of our faculty and staff, and our commitment to offering innovative educational opportunities across multiple delivery platforms,” said GCU President Brian Mueller in a statement.

The university will hold commencement ceremonies April 23–25 for traditional students and April 29–May 2 for online students.

A significant portion of the 2024–25 graduates are entering fields facing nationwide labor shortages. That includes 8,684 graduates in teacher education — 3,619 of whom are first-time teachers — alongside 5,277 in nursing and 5,274 in social work, counseling or behavioral health.

Mueller said GCU’s mission is closely tied to workforce development. “Our focus remains on partnering directly with employers to help them address their workforce shortages, especially in critical sectors like education, healthcare, technology, engineering, social work, counseling and the military,” he said.

Unlike many U.S. institutions that have scaled back programs amid enrollment declines post-pandemic, GCU has launched 148 new academic programs, emphases and certificates across its 10 colleges in recent years. “All are aligned with current labor market demands,” Mueller noted.

As Christian Daily International previously reported, GCU has grown into the largest Christian university in the country despite ongoing legal and regulatory conflict with the U.S. Department of Education. The university celebrated record enrollment last fall — more than 123,000 students total, including nearly 25,000 on its Phoenix campus and over 98,000 studying online — even as it fought federal attempts to strip its nonprofit status.

GCU celebrated its 75th anniversary with a Week of Service in the fall, mobilizing students, staff and alumni for over 1,000 service activities across 40 ministries. The university also hosted its inaugural Amethyst Gala, raising $1.5 million to support its Five-Point Plan aimed at community transformation.

Founded in 1949, GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 349 academic programs, emphases and certificates. Its curriculum integrates Christian values and emphasizes small class sizes and close faculty interaction, whether in person or online.

Mueller said GCU’s continued expansion and resilience are driven by its foundational vision. “More and more families are seeking these opportunities, especially when taught from a Christian worldview perspective,” he said.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International