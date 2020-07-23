Greg Laurie to host ‘cinematic crusade’ featuring Mercy me, Jeremy Camp

Harvest Christian Fellowship and its Senior Pastor Greg Laurie are not allowing COVID-19 to stop them from hosting the annual Harvest Crusade this year. Instead, they've decided to reinvent it.

Last year, the evangelistic event celebrated its 30th anniversary over three nights where SoCal Harvest hosted 100,000 attendees, according to figures released by the ministry. The crusade was held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and featured top Christian music artists and messages from the famed evangelist. Additionally, over 8,677 people made professions of faith throughout the three nights.

This year, however, due to state lockdown orders in response to the coronavirus, people will experience Harvest Crusade in the form of a "cinematic crusade” that will be available to "watch anywhere and on just about any screen you’d like," Harvest said in its announcement.

Titled “A Rush of Hope,” the cinematic crusade produced by Laurie and Kingdom Studio was announced via a trailer.

"Life is like a movie,” Laurie says in the event trailer. “There's a beginning, middle and end, full of surprises. The twists and turns, the storm clouds, the darkness, the beauty and lights, still exist.”

“We all have questions about this movie that we're in,” he continues. “Is this movie a tragedy, is it a love story, is it a comedy? Do we win in the end? Why am I here? What is the meaning of my life? What happens after I die?”

"There are answers to these questions," Laurie adds.



The crusade, known as SoCal Harvest, has been described by Laurie as the longest-running, large-scale evangelism event in American history.

This year’s event will feature performances from popular Christian music artists for King & Country, Mercy me, Jeremy Camp and will also feature the Erwin brother films “I Still Believe” and “I Can Only Imagine.”

