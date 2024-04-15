Home News Pastor Greg Laurie on why Iran’s attack on Israel is a sign of the End Times UN Secretary-General says 'now is the time to defuse and de-escalate’

Iran’s attack on Israel is a significant biblical sign, said Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Fellowship during his sermon on Sunday, titled "The Road Less Traveled."

However, he cautioned against concluding that the event could lead to the scenario described in Ezekiel 38, which sets the stage for the ultimate victory of God's people and the acknowledgment of God’s power and authority by the nations.

Laurie’s remarks came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following a significant aerial assault on Israel by Iran, which involved the launch of hundreds of drones and missiles. According to Israel’s military, this marked a severe escalation that could lead to broader conflict. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed the strikes were retaliation for an attack on their consulate in Damascus earlier in April.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Iran has never openly attacked Israel,” Laurie pointed out, adding that Iran has typically acted through proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The Bible says the Jewish people would be regathered in their homeland in the End Times, which happened in 1948, Laurie explained, adding that the Bible says Israel would be isolated, which is happening.

“The Bible also says anti-Semitism would grow stronger in the end times. That, too, is happening. And the Bible says a large force from the north of Israel would attack her. And that force is identified as Magog. Many scholars believe Magog is Russia.”

However, he cautioned, “No one can say that with absolute certainty, but it seems likely.” “But we do know,” he underlined, “that one of the allies that marches with Magog against Israel is Persia. Persia is Iran.” However, this “doesn’t mean what’s happening will lead to the scenario we read about in Ezekiel 38. Not necessarily. But it is certainly a preview of things to come. It is a game changer, and it’s a big deal.”

The Bible tells us to pray for peace in Israel, Laurie said, adding that 99% of the missiles sent by Iran to attack Israel were shot down. The pastor then read aloud Deuteronomy 33:29: “Blessed are you, Israel! Who is like you, a people saved by the Lord? He is your shield and helper and your glorious sword. Your enemies will cower before you, and you will tread on their heights.”

Laurie stated that when we witness these events unfolding, our response should be to affirm our belief in the truth of the Bible’s prophecies, recognizing that our redemption is near, rather than “freak out.”

Amid the conflict, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for restraint during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate. Now is the time for maximum restraint,” Guterres said, underlining the need for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of aid.

The Iranian assault involved a sophisticated deployment of over 300 drones and missiles, described by Israel’s military as a potential escalator to major conflict.

As Laurie said, the Israeli Defense Forces were able to intercept 99% of these threats, showcasing the effectiveness of Israel’s missile defense systems. On the ground, the impact of the attack, while largely mitigated by Israel’s defense technology, still resulted in minor damages and a few casualties.

A 7-year-old girl in southern Israel was reported injured due to debris from an intercepted missile. This has led to a heightened state of alert across the nation, with advisories for civilians to seek shelter and prepare for potential further escalations.

From Tehran, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards confirmed the strikes, framing them as retaliation for the April 1 attack on their consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of two high-ranking officers.

In response, President Joe Biden has reaffirmed robust U.S. support for Israel. The U.S. has reportedly expedited military support, deploying additional aircraft and missile defense systems to the region. The global reaction has been swift, with widespread condemnation of the Iranian regime's actions seen as reckless and provocative. From Paris to London, governments have echoed the need for stability and caution to avoid further inflaming the situation.