'grown-ish' Season 1 News: Zoey Learns What Pinga Means, Faces a Dating Dilemma in New Promos

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'grown-ish'

Freeform has released more promotional clips from its upcoming comedy series, "grown-ish."

A spin-off of ABC's "black-ish," "grown-ish" follows the eldest Johnson offspring taking on a new chapter in her life: college. And, with college comes dating.

The first clip, titled "u up?" shows Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends having fun. As Zoey is about to go to sleep, she gets a text from a boy asking if she is still awake. She gets advice from her friends, and it is revealed that she has not replied since he sent the text an hour and a half ago. It becomes increasingly clear that finding love in college can be quite difficult, and not all of the boys are worth wasting her time on.

The second clip shows Zoey's dynamic with some of her friends. She also explains that she is learning a lot in college, and not just in the classroom. She says she does not know what a "pinga" is, though she quickly realizes that it translates to penis.

But, dating is not the only problem Zoey will encounter while she is away at college. As creator Kenya Barris told Variety at the premiere of "grown-ish," the sitcom will be a lot like its parent series in that it is not afraid to explore serious problems.

"We wanted to make sure we gave as honest an experience of what this walk is as possible. This is a generation with a lot to say," Barris said.

"What's really special about this is each character is not monolithic and not telling the usual story in any sort of way," Shahidi remarked, explaining that the show features characters viewers can really relate to.

The network previously released a sneak peek that showed Dre (Anthony Anderson) having a hard time accepting that his daughter is in college and away from home. While Zoey was clearly taking their separation better than her father, Shahidi promises a more vulnerable character than the one fans are used to seeing in "black-ish."

"You kind of finally see that she not only has a vulnerability to be unsure of herself, but she's finally put in an environment that is so unlike anything she's ever been in," the actress previewed. "And she has to basically figure out who she is in this new context."

"grown-ish" season 1 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.