Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'grown-ish'

Freeform has released a new sneak peek at "grown-ish," the upcoming spin-off to "black-ish."

The sneak peek opens with Zoey on the phone with her father, Dre (Anthony Anderson). She is now in college, and Dre is clearly not taking it very well. He screams "why" on the phone and sobs since his daughter is not at home anymore. Zoey points out that she has only been away at college for three days.

Dre tells his daughter that the world today is more dangerous and different from the one he grew up in, but Zoey reminds him that he took part in Freaknik back then. He then asks to watch "The Breakfast Club" together when she comes home for the weekend. However, he breaks down in tears when she tells him that she will not be coming home.

The network previously shared a trailer that showed Zoey attending college parties. While she has always felt on top of her game, she figures out pretty soon that she will not find someone who has love on their mind at frat parties. In a cast interview, Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey, revealed that fans are going to see her character in a different light now that she is in college.

"She's always been the one in the Johnson family who's been pretty calm. She's always had it together," Shahidi revealed. "You kind of finally see that she not only has a vulnerability to be unsure of herself, but she's finally put in an environment that is so unlike anything she's ever been in. And she has to basically figure out who she is in this new context."

Luckily, Zoey will stumble upon an incredible group of friends in college, including twins and star athletes Sky and Jazz, played by real-life sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey. They recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that their characters will face pressures and judgment that come with being female athletes.

"grown-ish" season 1 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.