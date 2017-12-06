'grown-ish' Season 1 News: Freeform Releases New Trailer Showing Zoey Attending College Parties

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'grown-ish'

Freeform has released another promo video for its upcoming "black-ish" spin-off, "grown-ish."

The trailer, titled "Frat parties," opens with a familiar sequence previously seen in a different promo clip. Zoey (Yara Shahidi) narrates that she has only been away from home for a few days, and her father, Dre (Anthony Anderson), is already breaking down in tears. He sobs in the closet as he speaks to his daughter on the phone.

The promo clip offers a look at Zoey's life in college, as well as the many ups and downs that she is about to face. She has a college professor who does not seem too traditional and a great group of friends to back her up. She is seen attending many parties, including ones thrown by fraternities.

"I'm learning frat parties aren't the best place to find true love," Zoey says, as a boy offers to walk her home before getting her hopes crushed.

Her friend, Ana (Francia Raisa), encourages her in a time of crisis, which seems to work on her. Another scene in the trailer shows Zoey's mother, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), paying her a surprise visit to her dorm.

"Frat parties" is only the latest promo video released by the network, having already shared a previous trailer and a tribute to "The Breakfast Club." The spin-off to ABC's "black-ish" follows the eldest Johnson kid navigating her way through college life. Shahidi is still part of the cast of "black-ish," though she will not be appearing in as many episodes as before.

While speaking to WWD, Shahidi talked about her own college life at Harvard University, as well as what to expect from the upcoming series.

"When you watch 'Black-ish,' you'll notice they're two different shows," she said. "We see Zoey evolve as a character in a way that I never expected. To have that kind of opportunity and to directly engage my generation is exciting."

"grown-ish" season 1 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.