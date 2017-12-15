Facebook/Grand Theft Auto V Promotional picture for "GTA Online: Doomsday Heist."

The highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) for "GTA Online" titled, "Doomsday Heist" is now available for all platforms. Recent reports have revealed that aside from the new weapons and vehicles that fans can enjoy, players will also find a scavenger hunt that is directly related to the upcoming game title from Rockstar, "Red Dead Redemption 2."

According to Games Radar, although "GTA Online: Doomsday Heist" is available for free, the DLC requires players to have at least $1.25 million worth of "Grand Theft Auto" cash to be able to download one of the facilities called the IAA Facilities, which unlocks the new expansion of "GTA Online." For players who have been wandering in the ecosystem of "GTA Online," this might be easy. However, for new fans of the game title, a lot of grinding or real hard cash is required to avail the secret lair and subsequently, the "GTA Online: Doomsday Heist."

Once the expansion has been downloaded, the players will be treated to new weapons and vehicles. Further reports also reveal that they might even find a scavenger hunt that is directly related to the plotline and gameplay of "Red Dead Redemption 2." The clue to the scavenger hunt was found by players who went through the game's files that "Doomsday Heist" added.

Through the search, the players discovered a code for an Old West revolver, which fans can unlock with specific instructions that were also found in the files of "GTA Online: Doomsday Heist." The code details a headshot challenge that is related to "Red Dead Redemption 2."Aside from the revolver and the instructions for the headshot challenge, the players also found other unused assets, including a locked chest and a handwritten note.

The chest was embossed with a company logo that the players first saw in the "Red Dead Redemption" trailer, while the note mentions a hidden treasure that was responsible for tearing a family apart. As to what this could mean for the upcoming game title from Rockstar, fans will have to wait and see.

"GTA Online: Doomsday Heist" is now available for play for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.