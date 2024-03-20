Home News Gunman shoots pastor twice after telling him ‘God is not going to bless you tonight’

Texas Pastor Thomas Wilson of Meadowbrook Baptist Church is thanking God for sparing his life after a gunman he refused to lend his phone to shot him twice and robbed him moments after telling him “God is not going to bless you tonight.”

Wilson, 61, was shot last Wednesday shortly after he left the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with his secretary, according to KHOU 11.

He said prior to being cursed and shot, the gunman had asked him if he could use his phone, but he refused.

"I told him no, and he kept going on and he even said these words, ‘God is not going to bless you tonight,’" Wilson recalled.

As he walked away from the man and toward his car with his secretary, Wilson said he noticed that his car had been burglarized. He said he was trying to call for help when the man who asked to use his phone approached him again but this time, he demanded that the pastor turn over his bag.

"At first I was going to give it all, just give it up, but then he pulls the gun and it's pointing right here in my face, and I saw this guy has no intentions of letting me walk away from here,” Wilson said.

"As agitated as he had become, he was going to not only shoot me but also my secretary and I couldn't let that happen," he said. "I reached and grabbed at the gun and tried to get it away from my face and it went off, hitting me in my shoulder.”

Both men ended up on the ground and as they kept fighting, the pastor ended up getting shot in both of his shoulders and the gunman took off with his bag that had his credit cards, I.D., and passport.

The gunman left behind a shoe, a phone, and other items which Houston Police are reviewing as evidence.

"I want this man caught; I want to protect others,” the pastor said while noting he was open to forgiving the gunman for what he did to him.

"He still has to take responsibility for what he has done, but in the midst of that, we still have to have a forgiving heart,” Wilson said.

He also noted that even though he was shot twice, he has to thank God for sparing his life.

"I thank God that I'm still here today, " Wilson said, noting how his faith has grown stronger because of the attack. "To Him be glory, I've not had any real pain since the shooting.”