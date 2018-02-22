'GWENT: The Witcher Card Game' Update: Arena Mode to Launch at the End of February

CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED confirms release date for upcoming Arena mode and reveals 10 new cards for "GWENT: The Witcher Card Game."

The developers behind "GWENT: The Witcher Card Game" recently held another livestream event where they went over some of the new features arriving to the game soon, such as the previously announced Arena Mode, as well as unveiled 10 new cards that may shake up how the game is played.

According to the aforementioned stream, the previously announced Arena Mode will arrive on Feb. 28 and will also serve to mark the end of the current ranked season. For those that might have not heard, CD Projekt RED recently announced that "Gwent" would be getting its own deck-building arena mode that plays similar to the Arena mode in "Hearthstone."

In this mode, players will build a new deck on the spot based on randomly chosen cards that can be from the entire pool of cards available in "Gwent." Factions, duplicates, or rarity do not apply in this mode.

To participate in the Arena, players must pay an entrance fee of 150 Ore, which roughly equates to $1.99 worth of microtransactions. The arena will last either nine wins or three losses, whichever comes first. The player is always guaranteed a reward regardless of how far they make it, but obviously winning more matches leads to better rewards.

In addition to the confirmation of the launch date for the Arena, the stream also showed off 10 new cards that will arrive in the next update. Out of these 10 cards, five of them belong to the Neutral faction, so any leader can use them in their deck, while each faction gets one new card from the remaining five. All new cards are Gold cards as well, so only one of each can be placed in a deck.

"GWENT: The Witcher Card Game" is a free-to-play card game that is currently in its open beta stage. Based on the card game found in the "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," it is shaping up to be a very competitive card game that may rival the likes of "Hearthstone" once it is fully released.