Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says Hamas attacked a bus of local Palestinian workers, killing 5

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) stated late on Wednesday that Hamas “brutally attacked” a bus of Palestinians working for the aid organization while en route to one of their distribution sites.

“Tonight, at approximately 10 p.m., Gaza time, a bus carrying more than two-dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team, local Palestinians working side-by-side with the U.S. GHF team to deliver critical aid, were brutally attacked by Hamas. At the time of the attack, our team was en route to one of our distribution centers in the area west of Khan Younis,” read a statement posted by executive chairman Rev. Johnnie Moore.

Tonight, at approximately 10 p.m. Gaza time, a bus carrying more than two-dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team, local Palestinians working side-by-side with the U.S. GHF team to deliver critical aid, were… pic.twitter.com/Hab9B2rdj1

The GHF head said there was concern that several workers may have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Rev. Moore also stated, “This attack did not happen in a vacuum. For days, Hamas has openly threatened our team, our aid workers, and the civilians who receive aid from us. These threats were met with silence.”

In a follow-up post on Thursday morning, Moore condemned the United Nations and world leaders for their silence.

He pointed out that in a previous post, where he complained about specific threats from Hamas against GHF workers, “only the United States condemned the threats. The UN didn’t even condemn a threat of violence issued by Hamas in its [own]defense.”

He specifically called out UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as the leaders of “France, Germany, the UK and the EU” for failing to speak out against the violence. He also rebuked the UN, saying, “worse, much worse, than silence, they continue their vicious slander against our mission. A mission with one goal: FEED GAZA!”

“The principle of impartiality does not mean neutrality,” Moore wrote. “There is good and evil in this world. What we are doing is good and what Hamas did to these Gazans is absolute evil.”

He also extended an additional invitation to world bodies that have refused to cooperate so far, asking them to join GHF in helping feed Gazans. “We can do this together,” he wrote.

While Hamas claimed on Wednesday night that all those killed were members of the Popular Forces militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab, the militia denied the allegation.

Popular Forces later released a statement addressing civilians in Gaza, offering to provide evidence of Hamas’ complicity in the attacks.

“The blood of your children who work for the American company was spilled on the soil of Khan Younis, and six Hamas members whose names are known to us participated,” the statement read.

“Anyone whose child was killed by these mercenaries is welcome to contact us - we will provide them with all the information and overwhelming evidence regarding all those who took part in this crime.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the "cold-blooded murder" of the aid workers, calling on the UN and Guterres to join the condemnations.

"Last night, Hamas brutally killed at least 5 Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid workers, en route to a distribution center to deliver today’s essential aid. They showed no mercy. Hamas is weaponizing suffering in Gaza - denying food, targeting lifesavers, and forsaking its own people. Where is the UN condemnation? Secretary General Antonio Guterres, your silence is shameful!"

The GHF began operating in Gaza last month, just a few days after Israel resumed the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Strip. While the foundation experienced several setbacks, including having to temporarily halt operations after mobs of Palestinians swarmed the first distribution site on the first day, it has persisted, opening additional sites throughout the Gaza Strip and increasing the amount of aid handed out.

The GHF has faced repeated threats from Hamas, including multiple shootings by unidentified gunmen near its sites, along with resistance from the UN, other aid NGOs, and world leaders who have accused the aid organization of being a tool in Israel's strategy to forcibly evacuate the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, before the Hamas attack, the GHF said it had distributed a total of 16 million meals since the start of its operations last month, with each food box exceeding the UN daily caloric guidelines. On Wednesday alone, the group said it had handed out 2.5 million meals.

Rev. Moore ended his post with a quote from Scripture, “Soon the God of peace will crush Satan underneath our feet” (Romans 16:20).

This article was originally published by All Israel News.