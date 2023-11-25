Hamas delays release of second group of Israeli hostages

Hamas has delayed the release of a second group of Israelis, saying Israel must first allow aid trucks into northern Gaza before it will free the hostages as part of an exchange deal involving 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile, Egypt, playing a crucial mediating role, hinted at the possibility of extending the four-day truce by one or two days.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas terrorist group, announced a postponement in the second phase of hostage releases Saturday, RTE reported, saying the decision hinges on Israel’s commitment to allowing aid trucks into northern Gaza.

The group specified that the release of hostages would be contingent on their demands. Key issues include the entry of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza and the criteria for selecting prisoners to be freed, as stated in their announcement.

An Israeli official confirmed Saturday that the hostages had not been transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza as of yet, according to AFP.

The Rafah border crossing, controlled by Egypt, has otherwise resumed the passage of vital aid into the Gaza Strip under the truce accord. As part of the temporary ceasefire, Hamas also demanded that the IDF cease all drone surveillance in the area.

Before the announcement of the delay in the release of the hostages, Egypt had reported receiving “positive signals” from all involved parties regarding the extension of this deal, according to Reuters.

Israel has taken a firm stance against Hamas following deadly attacks, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and the taking of about 240 hostages on Oct. 7. In response, Israel has launched extensive bombing campaigns in Gaza. The Hamas-run Healthy Ministry claims that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. The number of fatalities and injuries is due in part to Hamas not allowing civilians to flee areas where Israel plans to strike Hamas targets despite repeated warnings by the IDF for people to evacuate.

The four-day ceasefire has provided a much-needed respite for the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip. However, military experts also warn that the pause gives Hamas time to regroup.

Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, stated that Cairo was engaged in extensive talks to facilitate the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

On Friday, Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages, including four children, mothers and grandmothers, ranging in age from 2 to 85. All received medical assessments in Egypt before returning to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s commitment to the return of all hostages.

The Israel Prison Service said it was preparing for the release of 42 Palestinian prisoners. This is part of the agreement for a lull in fighting, in which Hamas stipulated the release of three prisoners for every Israeli hostage. The Qatar deal outlines the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees over four days.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday expressed skepticism about Hamas and uncertainty regarding the release of American citizens taken hostage last month. In a 12-minute press conference during his vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden highlighted the lack of detailed information about the American hostages, including their conditions.

Biden criticized Hamas for the harm caused to Palestinian civilians and supported Netanyahu’s objective of eliminating Hamas. He also reiterated his support for a two-state solution, which some have said is especially untenable after the Oct. 7 attacks.

The truce, which began Friday, has seen the release of only 13 Israeli hostages in exchange for 50 Palestinian prisoners. Ten Thai hostages and one Filipino were released in a separate deal negotiated with Iran.