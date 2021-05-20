Hamas needs Jesus

Once again, the world is witnessing the devastating effects of radical Islamic terror against the state of Israel. Though the mainstream media portrays the conflict as Israeli aggression against peaceful protestors, Hamas launches countless rockets indiscriminately into civilian areas and sends women and children into the line of fire as a tactic to garner public support for their cause.[1]

The tragic loss of life in this conflict cannot be overstated. Each new US Administration and nearly every international body repeatedly attempts to broker a political solution but to no avail. When it comes to Hamas, like other designated terrorist groups, their embrace of radical Islam makes a political solution virtually impossible.

As a formerly devout believer in traditional Islam and subject matter expert on radical Islamism[2], I can assure you there are thousands of sincere Muslims who condemn terrorism and politically motivated violence. Yet, what started as a small sect of extremists, is now a complex transnational network of organizations and individuals working for almost a century to use religion as a weapon of war. Though some focus regionally like Hamas and others like Al-Qaeda are global, all these factions interpret Islam in a way that justifies the killing of innocent civilians to establish their social and political goals. As an example, the military wing of Hamas known as Qassam Brigades used to have on their website:

“There is no doubt that suicide operations in the way of God, against the enemies of God and His messenger, and the enemies of the Muslims, are a noble act of worship which bring the Muslim closer to his Lord.”

Rather than looking for constructive ways forward to solve issues of Western-Islamic relations, such fringe groups achieve nothing more than destruction. Before my salvation through Christ, I spent over two decades trying to defeat radicalization at its root. I built evidence-based programs across the US and around the world, partnering with law enforcement and communities, to “hopefully” prevent young men or women from believing these kinds of deviant principles and committing violence. Yet, despite our best efforts, the terrorists multiplied and wreaked havoc throughout the world. I spent years working in a field that never achieved progress and it was exhausting. I could not continue doing the same things over again and expecting different results. So, I simply stopped doing it.

Recently, I reconnected with a dear friend and colleague who heard of my acceptance of Christ. Though she was happy for me personally, she was disappointed I was no longer “fighting the good fight”. When I thought and prayed about what she said, I decided the truth was quite the opposite. I AM still in the fight, but now with a REAL solution. It is only the power of Jesus Christ that can save, transform, and redeem all of humanity, even lost Muslims.

In Romans, Paul appeals to God’s promises to Abraham as evidence that there never has been a distinction amongst people who believe His message. It was not through the law that Abraham and his offspring received the promise that he would be heir of the world, but through the righteousness that comes by faith.

For if those who depend on the law are heirs, faith means nothing and the promise is worthless, because the law brings wrath. And where there is no law there is no transgression. Therefore, the promise comes by faith, so that it may be by grace and may be guaranteed to all Abraham’s offspring—not only to those who are of the law but also to those who have the faith of Abraham. He is the father of us all. Romans 4:13-16

God’s plan all along has been that this message would bless all nations through Israel’s proclamation of it. It does not matter whether you come from the law of the Jews, Paganism, or Islam. Once you put your faith in Christ, we are all the same. We are all reborn as children of God.

Adam brought trespass into the world, but Jesus brought a gift. With Adam, death multiplied because all have sinned; with Jesus, grace multiplied as God’s gift of forgiveness was offered to everyone.[3] What was once reserved just for the Israelites, Christ gave to all humanity.

My job now is to spread the good news of the Gospel and offer Muslims the ONLY solution to a life filled with anger, vengefulness, and hatred. I passionately believe no one is too far gone to receive the saving grace of Christ. The Lord has demonstrated this power through the miraculous testimony of people like Mosab Yousef, the son of one of the founders of Hamas[4]. All it takes is an open heart, willing to make the simple yet powerful profession of faith in Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Only then will we see the Middle East go from darkness to light, hatred to love and devastation to peace.

[1] https://www.christianpost.com/news/gaza-protests-killings-6-things-you-need-to-know-about-israel-palestine.html?page=2

[2] Islamist is a catch-all term used to define Islamic extremist groups that emphasize the movement’s political underpinnings and their willingness to use violent insurrection for political gain.

[3] See Romans 5:19

[4] https://www.christianpost.com/news/son-of-hamas-tells-his-story-to-ill-church.html