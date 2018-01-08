Han Solo Movie Plot Rumors: Names of Characters, Planets Leaked by LEGO Set Ads

Fans have to wait only a few more months until the Han Solo spinoff movie premieres in May, but Disney and Lucasfilm are still keeping the details tightly under wraps. It would take a leak from their toymaker partner LEGO to give fans a sneak peek at some of the important names and settings of the upcoming film.

Some of the names of the upcoming movie, which, for now, goes by the title "Solo: A Star Wars Story," has been listed out in its IMDb page. The entries in its list of cast members are looking rather empty, at least until a LEGO master builder spotted what could be an early leak of some of the official "Star Wars" LEGO sets for the movie.

Facebook/StarWars A promotional image for the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story" film

Twitter user Blair Altland posted a few low-resolution photos of what could be the box art for the official LEGO sets for the Han Solo movie. "Looks like some of the Han Solo Movie LEGO kits leaked; the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is pretty sweet looking," Altland noted in his tweet on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The photos that Altland posted were all but unreadable, but the "Star Wars" Leaks community on Reddit were able to figure out a way to get the names on those figure labels. "It's NOT Kira or Kura," Reddit user ManaByte pointed out on the post, which lists out some names LEGO may have inadvertently leaked.

There's Han Solo, of course, but set 75209 also includes Qi'Ra (Emilia Clarke) and a Corellian Hound, suggesting that Corellia will be one of the planets that "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will take place on.

Another set includes a Mimban Stormtrooper, hinting at another planet that will serve as a setting for the upcoming movie. There's a new droid as well, called DD-BD, as well as the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon crew that includes Qi'Ra, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Quay Tolsite.