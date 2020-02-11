Harvard professor Arthur Brooks' powerful speech about division
Dr. Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and the former president of the American Enterprise Institute, delivered an impassioned speech at the National Prayer Breakfast last Thursday, calling all Americans to help usher in "national healing."
Surrounded by politicians, including President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Brooks, who is a political conservative and a Catholic, spoke about the importance of "loving others," regardless of political disagreement.
"I'm a follower of Jesus — the Jesus who taught each of us to love God and who taught us to love each other," Brooks said. "The biggest crisis facing our nation ... [is] the crisis of contempt and polarization that's tearing our societies apart."
Watch the speech at the 55-min mark: