HBO's New Comedy 'Barry' Stars Bill Hader as an Assassin Who Discovers a Passion for Acting

In HBO's upcoming comedy series, "Barry," Bill Hader is a depressed hitman who unexpectedly finds joy in acting.

The network recently released a teaser trailer, titled "A New Calling," which sees Hader as the titular character. And, while Barry is a great assassin, he is also significantly discontent with his life.

"You wanna know what I'm good at? I'm good at killing people," he says. "It's a job. The money's good. But lately, that depressed feeling's back."

Barry spends his time carrying out hits, unenthusiastically playing video games, and sulking in the shower. His friend, Fuches (Stephen Root), suggests taking a trip and carrying out a job in Los Angeles, California. But when he gets to the City of Angels, he discovers something that gives his life new meaning.

He tells Fuches that he followed his target into an acting class, where he ended up doing a scene on stage. It is clear from the way he forgets and delivers his lines that Barry is not very good at acting, but that will not stop him from following his new dream. He even believes that he is quite skilled at his new career path. His acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), gives him tips.

Fuches does not seem supportive, reminding Barry that they share the same job as assassins. However, Barry thinks that his true purpose is to act.

"All I want is to take this class," he explains. "Why can't I do both things?"

But, Fuches provides a very good reason to rethink his decision: his target may recognize him from a chicken commercial or something else. Barry retorts, though, that he does not seem himself doing commercials in the first place.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, with Hader directing and producing all of them. Together with "Silicon Valley" executive producer Alec Berg, the "Saturday Night Live" alum also penned the episodes.

"Barry" will premiere on March 25 on HBO.