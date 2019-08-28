Here are the most popular worship songs played in US churches

Data gathered in the last three years from Faithlife Proclaim reveal trends in worship music choices in churches across the nation.

Faithlife Proclaim, a church presentation software from the tech company Faithlife, found that songs by worship artist Chris Tomlin and renowned church band Hillsong have been played the most in churches over the past three years.

Toping the list of songs is the modern-day tune “Build My Life” by Pat Barrett ft. Tomlin, followed by Hillsong Worship’s “What a Beautiful Name” and “Who You Say I Am.” Rounding out the last two songs of the top five is the 2004 anthem “How Great is Our God” by Tomlin and Matt Redman’s “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord).”

Although modern-day worship music is dominating the trends in churches of various denominations, hymns are also still widely included. Among the list of popular classic hymns is “How Great Thou Art,” “Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow” and “Amazing Grace."

As for holiday regulars, Tomlin’s “Good, Good Father,” which is typically played in less than 200 churches on a regular Sunday, reaches record highs each Father’s Day. According to Faithlife, on Father’s Day 2019 the song was heard in over 700 churches nationwide. “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” is popular during Christmas, and “Hosanna” and “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” are named the most popular Easter songs.

“Faithlife Proclaim’s data gives us a snapshot of trends and popularity of both the new modern-day and traditional worship songs within churches across America,” Bob Pritchett, founder and CEO of Faithlife said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “Overall, this data shows how music unites regardless of size, denomination or location.”

Faithlife, the makers of Logos Bible Software, is a tech company that specializes in creating new ways to deepen faith and help the church grow, according to its website. The team utilizes technology to equip the Church to “grow in the light of the Bible.”

To view the Faithlife Proclaim data, visit Music.faithlife.com.