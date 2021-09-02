Highland Worship releases 'Prayers To The King' (CP exclusive)

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The worship team at Church of the Highlands, one of the largest churches in the U.S., released a 10-song LP in August, titled Prayers To The King, which includes accompanying worship videos for each song that offer messages of hope.

Highland Worship's latest video “Let It Fall,” released exclusively by The Christian Post, is a prayer for the glory of God to fall down.

“Fall like rain/ On dry and desperate places/ Like a flood/ Upon our thirsty hearts/ Lord, we long/ To worship in Your presence /Spirit come /Holy Spirit, come,” the band sings.

The following is the exclusive video premiere for “Let It Fall” by Highlands Worship:

According to Highland Worship, Prayers To The King was intentionally crafted to help listeners have a contemplative, peaceful, worshipful experience. The group hopes their music will create an environment to “encourage and inspire listeners to connect with God in prayer.”

The album was written for the church’s Pray First app, where it's offered for free.

Church of the Highlands kicked off its annual 21 Days of Prayer on Aug. 8 which encouraged its congregants to pray over the church, the community and the nation.

"Our goal with writing songs specifically for the prayer environment is to help create the moment where we can connect with God," said Chris Griffin, who produced and co-wrote the album with Hosanna! Music songwriter Lynn DeShazo, in a statement shared with CP.

"Our prayer is that the playlist of songs in the app is way more than just music. We hope it helps people encounter God in a real way," Griffin added.

Church of the Highlands, led by Pastor Chris Hodges, has 23 multisite campuses that reach over 60,000 people weekly.