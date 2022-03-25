Oscar winning actress Hilary Swank to star in Kingdom Story's 'Ordinary Angels' film

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank is slated to star alongside “Reacher” breakout Alan Ritchson in Kingdom Story Company’s “Ordinary Angels,” a film based on an inspirational true story.

The film, which will be distributed by Lionsgate and is headed into production, is directed by Jon Gunn ("The Unbreakable Boy"), with the most recent draft of the script written by Gunn and Jon Erwin.

Swank will play a “struggling hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter.” The film is set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history and is inspired by a true story.

The 47-year-old actress won Oscars for her turns in "Boys Don’t Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby." She’s also received two Golden Globes, a Critics’ Choice Award, an Independent Spirit Award, a Gotham Tribute Award and a SAG Award. Ritchson, an actor, writer, director and producer, stars as the lead in Amazon’s critically acclaimed series “Reacher.”

Gunn said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Hilary and Alan. They are both actors with incredible range, who find humanity and vulnerability in every character they play. They are perfectly matched to bring this complex and inspirational true story to life.”

Kingdom Story Company’s Kevin Downes said the company endeavors to “bring inspiring true stories to life on screen,” adding: “‘Ordinary Angels’ spotlights one family’s seemingly insurmountable struggles and the everyday people who helped them in remarkable ways. Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson bring to life this heroic example of how one person can change a family and how that changes a community and gives rise, quite literally, to life and to hope.”

“Ordinary Angels" is the latest inspirational film from Kingdom Story Company, the group behind “I Can Only Imagine” and “American Underdog.” The company is helmed by brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin, Downes and Tony Young, and in partnership with the studio Lionsgate.

Later this year, the company will release “Jesus Revolution” starring Kelsey Grammer. The film is inspired by the true story of the national spiritual awakening that swept Southern California in the early 1970s.

Grammer will portray Pastor Smith of Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, Greg Laurie’s mentor. The minister famously opened his church to all seekers and was instrumental in launching one of the largest spiritual revivals in the United States.

The Erwin brothers, outspoken Christians themselves, previously shared why they’re drawn to true stories.

“We love true stories because that allows us to explore the real-life experiences and struggle that that person went through,” Andrew Erwin told The Christian Post.

The filmmaker added that sharing unfiltered true stories that highlight humanity “gives context for the things that, for us as Christians, are so important.”

“It gives power to the message; it gives power to these moments that are life-changing that don’t feel like propaganda or trying to sell something. It’s just inviting somebody to understand somebody’s real-life story,” he said.

Jon Erwin noted that throughout the Psalms, David shares his flaws with “brutal honesty,” adding, “You don’t have to be perfect for God to use you. Those flaws are part of it, and that’s who God chooses to use.”